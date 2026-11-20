Man dies after crashing into tree in Kettering

Kettering police install cameras in cruisers for first time

KETTERING — A 34-year-old man died after being involved in a crash in Kettering over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened Saturday shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Hathaway Road, according to a Kettering Police Department crash report.

TRENDING STORIES:

The report states that Robert Lavoie was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry eastbound on Dorothy Lane when he reportedly lost control of the car and drove over the curb on the right side of the road.

The Toyota then collided with a tree on Hathaway Road.

Lavoie was transported from the scene to Kettering Hospital, where he later died.

In the report, officers wrote that witnesses saw the Toyota driving with no other vehicles going eastbound near it.

They also told police they saw the Toyota “drive off the roadway on the right side at a high rate of speed.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group