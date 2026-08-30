Man dies after falling into the Ohio River while retrieving RC boat

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man has died after falling into the Ohio River in North Bend on Friday night.

A 35-year-old man went into the river around 9:30 p.m. to get a remote-controlled boat and didn’t come back up, according to our news partners at WCPO.

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The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Miami Township Fire Department, along with other agencies, in rescuing the man.

At 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, the man’s body was located.

He was declared dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

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