Man dies after falling into the Ohio River while retrieving RC boat

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man has died after falling into the Ohio River in North Bend on Friday night.
A 35-year-old man went into the river around 9:30 p.m. to get a remote-controlled boat and didn’t come back up, according to our news partners at WCPO.
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The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Miami Township Fire Department, along with other agencies, in rescuing the man.
At 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, the man’s body was located.
He was declared dead at the scene.
No foul play is suspected.
The investigation is ongoing.
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