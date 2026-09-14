Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Sidney; 29-year-old arrested

A 29-year-old was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Sidney over the weekend.

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Officers and medics responded around 8:35 p.m. on Sunday to the 500 block of N. Vandemark Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Officers were initially responding to reports of a shooting that had occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male lying off the roadway in the grassy area who had been critically injured.

Medics from the Sidney Fire Department arrived on scene and began life-saving measures.

Investigators with Sidney Police eventually determined that the male was struck by a vehicle and was not injured from a gunshot.

Sidney Police located the suspect vehicle involved the incident and identified the driver as 29-year-old Alec Fox.

Fox was arrested and charged with Stopping After Accident, a third-degree felony. He was taken to Shelby County Jail, according to police.

The male victim was transported to Wilson E.R. and later succumbed to his wounds. His identity has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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