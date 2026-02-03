Man dies from injuries after Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is dead following a shooting in Dayton over the weekend.
The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of W. Grand Avenue shortly after noon on Saturday, Jan. 31.
In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller said their neighbor was shot.
“The house next door. I’m not sure your address is, but my neighbor just got shot,” the caller said.
When police got to the scene, they found a 48-year-old man and began rendering first aid, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
An investigation led to officers and detectives locating a 48-year-old suspect in the 2500 block of Oakridge Drive.
Sheldon said the suspect had an injury that he sustained earlier in the day. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remains in custody.
The case remains under investigation by detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.
