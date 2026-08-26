Man ejected, dies in rollover crash involving UTV, OSHP says

KNOX CO. — A man is dead after a UTV crash in Ohio early Tuesday.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) troopers responded to a reported crash around 4:45 a.m. in Knox County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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An initial investigation showed that a 52-year-old man drove a Polaris RZE south on Harrisburg Road when it went off the right side of the road.

The UTV hit a fence and rolled over before coming to a rest on its side, OSHP said.

State troopers identified the driver as 52-year-old Eric Carpenter.

He was ejected from the UTV and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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