Man faces 31 counts after predatory sting operation

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Zachary Fox has been indicted on 31 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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Fox is currently not in custody.

The charges stem from an investigation involving a group known as Predator Poachers, which contacted the Miami Township Police Department.

The group had convinced Fox that he was arranging to meet an underage boy for sexual activity.

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Following the initial report, Miami Township Police interviewed Fox.

During the interview, Fox allegedly disclosed that he had material depicting child sexual abuse stored on his phone.

Investigators subsequently obtained a search warrant to inspect the phone.

A search of the device resulted in the discovery of dozens of images.

Fox is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 8.