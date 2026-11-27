TROTWOOD — State troopers say they got a suspected drunk driver off the road overnight, but not before they say he led them on a chase and crashed his SUV, trapping him and a woman riding with him inside the car.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told News Center 7’s John Bedell that they tried to stop the driver at Salem and Fairport Avenues in Dayton because it didn’t have its headlights on just after midnight.

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OSHP said the driver took off, but troopers did not chase him. Emergency scanner traffic obtained by News Center 7 revealed that decision was made based on the weather conditions.

Just minutes later, troopers said they spotted the SUV stopped at a red light at Olive and Shiloh Springs Roads in Trotwood, which is about a four-mile drive from the initial attempted stop.

Several troopers tried to make a second traffic stop, but troopers said the driver took off again. This time, they chased him.

The chase went on for about six miles total before ending when the SUV went off the left side of the road at Wolf Creek Pike and Heeter Road. News Center 7 went out to the crash scene on Friday and saw tire marks where the SUV wrecked into some trees.

Troopers then told dispatch to send firefighters and rescue. They needed tools to cut two people out of the wrecked SUV.

Medics took that man and a woman to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman has since been released and is not being charged.

Troopers told News Center 7’s John Bedell that they’re asking prosecutors to review possible charges of failure to comply with the signal of a police officer and OVI against the man who was driving.

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