Man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to minor in pool locker room

MARYSVILLE — A man has been charged after police said he exposed himself and made obscene gestures toward a minor inside the locker room of an Ohio public pool, our news partners at WBNS report.

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Namon Joshua IV, of Delaware, was indicted on kidnapping, importuning, and public indecency charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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Police were called to the Marysville Municipal Pool on the evening of July 7 on reports that an unidentified adult male had exposed himself to a juvenile boy inside the locker room, WBNS reported. The man had also allegedly made obscene gestures toward the boy.

The suspect had left before officers got to the scene, but officers were able to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

Joshua was subsequently identified and arrested the next day.

WBNS reported that Joshua was arrested in 2023 after being accused of walking around “completely naked” at the Hilliard Aquatic Center. He was later found guilty and banned from public pools in Franklin County.

Joshua had also already been banned from pools in Delaware County as well, WBNS reported.

He remains booked in the Tri-County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

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