Man facing charges after child porn found on iCloud account

RIVERSIDE — A man is facing charges after investigators said they found child pornography on his computer.

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Christian Hain Jr. was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of tampering with evidence, pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor (soliciting), illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and possession of criminal tools.

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Miamisburg police were notified by someone who said that Hain had child porn on his computer, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

While searching Hain’s devices, police allegedly found child porn on his devices and his iCloud account.

He is also accused of trying to delete the material.

Hain is due next in court on October 1.

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