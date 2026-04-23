Man facing decades in prison for sexual assault in Fairborn

GREENE COUNTY — A man is facing decades behind bars for his role in a sexual assault case in Greene County.

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A Greene County jury found Saugat Singh Basnet, 20, guilty of three counts of illegal use of an impaired person in nudity-oriented material and two counts each of rape and sexual battery on Thursday.

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Basnet is a Nepalese national in the United States on a student visa, according to a spokesperson with Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

At trial, the evidence showed that Basnet found a woman in an extremely intoxicated state outside of her Fairborn apartment, looking for her dog on Jan. 1, 2026.

Basnet took advantage of the victim’s diminished capacity and got into her home.

“Once inside of the home, Basnet sexually assaulted the woman, took videos of her in a state of nudity with his cell phone, and forwarded the videos to third parties,” the spokesperson said.

The victim’s neighbor found the dog and returned it to her apartment.

When they got there, they found Basnet there with the victim, who was naked and unconscious, the spokesperson said.

The Fairborn Police Department was called the next morning and quickly opened an investigation.

Basnet was arrested in the following weeks, the spokesperson said.

“Sexual assault cases between adults pose significant challenges in obtaining justice for the victims. This is especially true when alcohol is involved. In this case, Basnet took advantage of a woman who was unable to consent to sexual activity. The Fairborn Police Department, led by Detective Zachary Zink, conducted a thorough and professional investigation in this case that led to justice for this victim. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Zeigler tried the case for the State and was assisted by Victim Advocate Anna Fischer. A job well done by all,” Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes said.

Basnet’s bond was revoked after the jury verdict, and a sentencing date will be set.

He could face up to 37 to 42 and a half years in prison.

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