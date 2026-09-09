Man facing drug-related charges after deputies serve search warrant at Preble County home

PREBLE COUNTY — A 55-year-old man is facing drug-related charges after deputies served a search warrant at a home in Preble County.

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Detectives with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant in the 2400 block of U.S. 127 North in Eaton, as part of a narcotics investigation.

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Investigators located approximately 46 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside the residence, along with drug paraphernalia.

Christopher S. Roach, 55, was arrested and has been charged in Eaton Municipal Court with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second-degree felony, and Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a fourth-degree Misdemeanor.

Roach is in custody at Preble County Jail with a $15,085 bond, according to online jail records.

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