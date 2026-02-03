Man facing murder charges after reportedly hitting, killing local library employee with his car

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved security guard whose connections ran deep in Clark County.

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing charges for a deadly crash that happened at a park over a year ago.

Edward Balliet, 70, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Monday on murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stem from a deadly crash at Snyder Park in August 2024.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 69-year-old Larry Blevins was outside his car at Snyder Park when another car hit and killed him.

A crash report lists Balliet as the driver of the Chevrolet Cruze that hit Blevins.

An employee for the Clark County Public Library previously told News Center 7 that Blevins was a beloved security officer for one of the branches.

He was also a one-time council member in Tremont City.

A warrant has been issued for Balliet’s arrest, according to court records.

We’re working to learn when he’s set to appear in court.

