Man fatally struck on interstate was suspect in same day carjacking

TOLEDO — A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 75 Thursday afternoon was a suspect in a carjacking that happened earlier in the day in Toledo.
A 38-year-old man from West Virginia had crashed a sedan in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Anthony Wayne Trail, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.
The driver of the sedan then ran across the interstate, jumping the barrier into the southbound lanes, where a commercial vehicle hit him.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Just before the I-75 incident, the man was suspected of stealing the sedan from a 67-year-old man at the Greyhound bus station in south Toledo.
The 67-year-old man was dragged by his sedan after the suspect had stolen it before he let it go free a half a mile away on South Erie Street, according to a police report.
The 67-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
