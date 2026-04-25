Man finds 3 cannonballs while searching for scrap metal

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — An Ohio man who went looking for scrap metal found three cannonballs instead.

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Chad Yoke Jr. was searching for scrap metal in the 100 block of North Broad Street in Bremen, on April 20 when he came across what turned out to be cannonballs in the trash, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Yoke then called the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, who then called a bomb squad unit, and the neighborhood was evacuated.

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Columbus Division of Fire Lt. Nick Davis told WBNS-10 TV that his agency collected the items and confirmed they were cannonballs.

Davis said the fire department gets several of these kinds of calls a year, and it is usually family members who bring the items home as war mementos.

Body Camera video obtained by WBNS-10 TV shows a deputy taping off the area where the three cannonballs were sitting on the sidewalk. Yoke said he called the authorities just to be safe.

The Fairfield County Historical Society said it’s very uncommon to find a cannonball.

A spokesperson for the organization told WBNS-10 TV that he’s only heard of it happening one other time.

He believes the most logical explanation would be that a soldier brought it home as a memento. The closest Civil War camp is at the fairgrounds in Lancaster.

The fire department destroyed the cannonballs.

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