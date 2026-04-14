Man flown to hospital after argument turns into assault in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A man was arrested after he allegedly hit someone in the face in Champaign County on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

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Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a male who was unresponsive after an assault near 40 Willow Wood Circle in Urbana Township.

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Upon arrival, Urbana fire officials found the victim, identified as Thomas Griffith, lying in the front yard and receiving medical attention.

Witnesses on scene had begun CPR before first responders arrived, the spokesperson said.

Griffith was flown to Miami Valley Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The spokesperson said he is stable, but unresponsive.

While investigating, deputies identified the suspect as Richard ‘TJ’ Robinson IV.

Richard ‘TJ’ Robinson IV (Tri-County Jail)

“Witness statements indicate that prior to the physical altercation, there had been an ongoing verbal dispute between the individuals involved, which reportedly included the use of racial slurs and aggressive behavior by the victim,” the spokesperson said.

Investigators determined that 30 to 60 minutes after the first confrontation, Robinson drove to Griffith’s house, got out of his car, and hit him once in the face.

Griffith then fell to the ground and became unresponsive.

“Multiple witnesses confirmed that only a single punch was thrown and no weapons were involved in the incident,” the spokesperson said.

Robinson was located, arrested, and booked into the Tri-County Regional Jail on felonious assault and aggravated criminal trespass charges.

Jail records show that Robinson is no longer booked in the Tri-County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.

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