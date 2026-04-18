Man flown to hospital after climbing mountain off-trail at Ohio park

LANCASTER, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was flown to the hospital after climbing a mountain off-trail at an Ohio park on Thursday.

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The incident happened at Rising Park on North High Street in Lancaster around 6:30 p.m., according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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Authorities said the man was climbing Mount Pleasant outside of the marked trails.

He accidentally fell and sustained critical injuries, our media partner reported.

The man was flown to a Columbus-area hospital for treatment.

Additional details on this incident weren’t immediately available.

This incident remains under investigation.

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