Man flown to hospital after crash involving 2 semi-trucks

LOGAN COUNTY — A man was flown to the hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks in Logan County on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on US Route 68 at the intersection of County Road 5 in Liberty Township after 1 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a 36-year-old Louisiana man was driving a semi-truck northbound on US-68 when he slowed to make a right turn onto CR-5.

A 50-year-old man from Alger, Ohio, was also driving a semi-truck northbound on US-68. He crashed into the back of the other semi-truck, the spokesperson said.

Both trucks were off the west side of the road, stopping in a ditch.

The spokesperson said neither semi was transporting any hazardous materials, and there was no spillage on scene.

A medical helicopter took the 50-year-old man to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with serious injuries.

The 36-year-old man was hospitalized in Bellefontaine with non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

