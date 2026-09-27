Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A medical helicopter flew a man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Clark County on Friday.

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The crash happened at around 9:03 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Broadway Street and N. Western Avenue, according to a Springfield City Police sergeant.

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The sergeant told News Center 7 that the 19-year-old motorcyclist had no life-threatening injuries.

CareFlight transported him to a local hospital.

OVI is not suspected in this crash, the sergeant said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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