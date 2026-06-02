Man formally charged after allegedly shooting into area Kroger

WARREN COUNTY — A man accused of shooting into a Kroger in Warren County has been formally charged.

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Jayson Hall, 40, of Hamilton Township, was indicted on two counts of negligent assault and one count each of inducing panic and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises on Monday, according to Warren County Court of Common Pleas records.

As previously reported, the incident occurred at the Kroger in the 5000 block of State Route 48 on March 6.

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Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes said the gunfire injured two victims inside the lobby or vestibule area of the store.

The gunfire came from outside the store, likely from a nearby property.

Court documents indicate that Hall allegedly shot over a public road.

Several local businesses and roadways were also evacuated as a result of the gunfire.

Hall is no longer booked in the Warren County Jail, but he’s scheduled to appear back in court on June 18.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) assisted in this investigation.

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