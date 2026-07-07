Man formally charged after engaging in indecent behavior inside elderly person’s home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man was formally charged after engaging in indecent behavior inside an elderly person’s home.

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On July 2, a Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted 27-year-old Marcell Wallace on charges of Burglary, a second-degree felony, Public Indecency, and Public Indecency (Masturbation), both fourth-degree misdemeanors.

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The charges are in connection with an incident where an elderly resident reported that a man entered their home and engaged in indecent behavior on June 23.

Detectives interviewed Wallace later that day, and he was arrested following the interview.

Wallace remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

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