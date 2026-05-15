Man formally charged after probe finds dozens of child porn files

ENGLEWOOD — A 35-year-old man arrested on dozens of child pornography charges in Montgomery County has been formally charged.

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Justin James Beckley of Englewood was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on 28 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and 30 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

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On May 4, Englewood police received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) about a case received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The case pertains to the possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography on a cloud-based storage provider, according to the department.

Beckley allegedly had a cloud-based storage system containing 39 files.

Authorities executed a search warrant at 605 Cromer Court on May 6.

Investigators do not believe there are any local victims, but anyone with additional information or concerns is asked to contact Detective Paul Wendling at 937-771-5165.

He is set to be arraigned on May 19.

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