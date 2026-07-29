Man formally charged after threatening to hurt area judge

WARREN COUNTY — A man has been formally charged after threatening to hurt a Warren County Judge.

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Jakel Jaquan Hill was indicted on charges of intimidation and aggravated menacing.

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The charges stem from an incident on July 6, 2026.

Hill reportedly made a threat to cause serious harm to a Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge.

He is currently in custody at the Warren County Jail.

Hill is set to be arraigned today, July 29.

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