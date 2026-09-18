Man formally charged in connection with crash that killed 23-year-old teacher

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The suspect in a crash that killed a teacher was indicted Thursday on several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

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According to Fairfield County Common Pleas Court documents obtained by our news partners WBNS-10 TV, 33-year-old Alvaro Uribe-Gonzalez was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count each of aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault, and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination.

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Uribe-Gonzalez is accused in the Sept. 6 crash on U.S. Route 33 that killed 23-year-old Cameron Lyon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said Uribe-Gonzalez was driving east on Route 33 when he went into the westbound lanes and struck another car driven by Lyon.

Lyon was pronounced dead at the hospital. His fiancée, who was in the passenger seat, survived but was severely injured, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Lyon had just started his first teaching job at Crestline Exempted Village School District and was teaching social studies to 5th and 6th graders.

According to the OSHP, alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

A judge previously set Uribe-Gonzalez’s bond at $5 million, WBNS-10 TV reported.

On Sept. 9, a judge said Uribe-Gonzalez will remain in custody while the court considers a motion filed by the prosecuting attorney’s office asking that he be held without bond.

“His undocumented status as an illegal alien in this country is certainly something that gives me concern from a flight risk or public safety element of things, so that is one of the reasons I filed the request for him to be held on no bond,” said Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt. “Number one, the nature of the offense, the gravity of it, but number two, the lack of his local ties to the community.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainers asking Ohio officials not to release Uribe-Gonzalez from jail, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Witt said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

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