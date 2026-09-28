Man formally charged in deadly Springfield hit-and-run crash

SPRINGFIELD — A man has been formally charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this month.

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According to Clark County Court Documents, Tyler Dowler, 39, was indicted on Sept. 15 on one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to stop after an accident, and tampering with evidence.

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The charges stem from a crash on Sept. 4 when Springfield Police Dispatch received a report of a man lying in the road on Ridge Road near N. Limestone Street.

The man, later identfied as 50-year-old Darryl Moore, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Surveillance video showed the victim pulling a wheeled trash can in the unmarked crosswalk when a light-colored SUV turned onto Ridge Road and hit him. The SUV then drove off from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Less than a mile from the scene, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over Dowler. At the time, he was in the passenger seat, and a teenager was behind the wheel. However, he admitted that he consumed alcohol and was driving the SUV earlier.

Police developed probable cause that Dowler was the driver at the time of the crash and arrested him.

Dowler’s bond was set at $50,000 on Sept. 17. He remains in custody in the Clark County Jail.

Dowler is expected back in court in November.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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