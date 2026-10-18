Man found guilty of killing his uncle learns sentence

DAYTON — A man who was found guilty of the death of his uncle learns his sentence.
28-year-old Damarez Jones was found guilty of felonious assault, murder, and tampering with evidence, according to a previous report.
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Jones was sentenced to 45 to 50.5 years to life, last Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The shooting happened in July of 2025 near North Main Street and Earnest Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw 42-year-old Paul Body dead.
Prosecutors said Jones asked Body for a ride to pick up his phone. When Body arrived, he and Jones argued.
Jones shot Body from the backseat of the vehicle, killing him, before leaving the scene.
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