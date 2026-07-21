Man found guilty of a reduced charge in deadly semi crash

SILVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — A man who caused a deadly semi crash has been found guilty of a reduced charge.
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Brent Guess, 46, was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdeamoner, on June 29.
A charge of vehicular homicide was dismissed.
Guess was sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to court documents.
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His license will also be suspended for two years.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash involving a car and a semi on State Route 71 and Plymouth Road on Oct. 13, 2025.
Guess was traveling westbound in a semi when he failed to yield and was hit by a pickup truck driven by Justin Mullikin, 36, of Jamestown.
Mullikin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Guess began his jail sentence on July 20.
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