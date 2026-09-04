Man found guilty of sexually abusing teen, giving her drugs in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was found guilty of sexually abusing a teen and giving her drugs.

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Shane Kintz was found guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, one count of corrupting another with drugs, and one count of misdemeanor possession of drugs.

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The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a sexual assault complaint.

A 17-year-old girl told authorities that Kintz sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions.

She also said he gave her drugs.

The spokesperson said Kintz is known to the victim.

Kintz is due to be sentenced on Sept. 4.

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