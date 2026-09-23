Man found guilty of shooting, killing uncle after argument

DAYTON — A Montgomery County grand jury convicted a man in the shooting death of his uncle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Damarez Jones, 28, was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence last week, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting happened near the intersection of N. Main Street and Ernst Avenue in July 2025, as previously reported.

Officers found 42-year-old Paul Body dead.

Prosecutors previously said that Jones asked Body for a ride to pick up his phone.

When Body arrived, Jones and he got into an argument.

Prosecutors say that Jones shot Body from the back seat, killing him, and took off from the scene.

A woman in the car identified Jones.

The prosecutor’s office told News Center 7 that the judge has taken three counts of having weapons while under disability under advisement.

The judge should have a verdict by sentencing, the prosecutor’s office said.

It is scheduled for Oct. 13.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]