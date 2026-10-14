Man found guilty of stalking man he thought was having affair with girlfriend

GREENE COUNTY — A 45-year-old Dayton man was found guilty Tuesday of fourth-degree felony menacing by stalking following a two-day jury trial in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

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David Allen Miller faces a potential prison sentence of 18 months and a $5,000 fine for his conviction.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict, according to a media release.

The charges stemmed from a Jan. 19, 2026, incident in Yellow Springs where Miller threatened a victim he mistakenly believed was involved in an affair with his girlfriend.

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According to court records, the case began on Jan. 19, 2026, when Miller confronted the victim in a parking lot near the victim’s home.

Miller yelled threats and chased the victim back to his apartment building, where Miller pushed and slammed against the entranceway door.

Miller continued shouting threats through the door, including that he would cut the victim up with a chainsaw and feed him to pigs.

Miller believed the victim was having an affair with Miller’s girlfriend.

While the victim had previously dated Miller’s girlfriend, evidence presented at trial established that no infidelity was occurring.

Earlier that day, Miller’s girlfriend had called the victim asking him to pick her up in Dayton because Miller had threatened to cut her up and feed her to pigs, even retrieving a chainsaw from his basement to demonstrate he had the means to carry out the threat.

When police arrived, the victim told officers he did not want to pursue charges at that time and simply wanted to be left alone.

Officers then made contact with Miller at his job at a bar in Yellow Springs.

Police warned Miller that he was not welcome at the victim’s residence, and Miller agreed to stay away and leave both individuals alone.

Despite his agreement with officers, Miller sent a barrage of threatening text messages to his girlfriend over the next 12 hours, prosecutors said.

Miller also returned to the residence he shared with his girlfriend, packed up her belongings, and left them on the victim’s front porch during the night.

Fearful that Miller would not stop, the victim contacted Yellow Springs police a second time, resulting in charges being approved and Miller’s arrest with assistance from the Dayton Police Department.

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