Man found shot, killed inside car in Dayton neighborhood

Officers found a man shot and killed inside a car in Dayton on Wednesday. Dayton Police responded just after noon to Sylvan Drive to a reported shooting.

DAYTON — Officers found a man shot and killed inside a car in Dayton on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers responded around noon to the 4100 block of Sylvan Drive on a reported shooting, according to a previous report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our news crew spoke with a Dayton officer at the scene. They said someone gave them information about the shooting.

“One of the witnesses said that the vehicle was parked there since approximately 10:30 p.m. (Tuesday) night, didn’t think anything of it,” said Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman.

Contact the Dayton Police if you have any information about what happened.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]