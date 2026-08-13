Man found shot, killed inside car in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers found a man shot and killed inside a car in Dayton on Wednesday.
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Dayton officers responded around noon to the 4100 block of Sylvan Drive on a reported shooting, according to a previous report.
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Our news crew spoke with a Dayton officer at the scene. They said someone gave them information about the shooting.
“One of the witnesses said that the vehicle was parked there since approximately 10:30 p.m. (Tuesday) night, didn’t think anything of it,” said Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman.
Contact the Dayton Police if you have any information about what happened.
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