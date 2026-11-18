Officers found a man dead in Butler County on Tuesday.
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The Fairfield Police Department received a call around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 about a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the 3900 block of Woodridge Boulevard, according to a police spokesperson.
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Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man in the driver’s seat dead after being shot.
Officers are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, the spokesperson said.
Contact Fairfield Police at 513-829-8201 if you have information about this incident.
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