Officers found a man dead in Butler County on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fairfield Police Department received a call around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 about a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the 3900 block of Woodridge Boulevard, according to a police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man in the driver’s seat dead after being shot.

Officers are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, the spokesperson said.

Contact Fairfield Police at 513-829-8201 if you have information about this incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group