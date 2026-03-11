Man gets community control after over 150 child porn charges dismissed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has learned his punishment in a child pornography investigation.

Tommy Burks, 32, was sentenced to up to three years of community control sanctions with no internet access after pleading guilty to five counts of possession of criminal tools.

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records show that Burks was initially indicted on 131 counts of illegal Use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 28 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, and 10 counts of possession of criminal tools in 2024.

As part of the plea deal, over 160 charges were dismissed, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Burks allegedly downloaded child sexual assault material (CSAM) to his Yahoo account, according to the prosecutor’s office.

