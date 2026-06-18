Man gets decades in prison for deadly shooting of Ohio market owner

COLUMBUS — A 22-year-old man learned how long he’ll be in prison for shooting and killing an Ohio market owner in 2025.

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Joshua Norfleet was sentenced to between 25 and 30.5 years in prison on Thursday, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

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Norfleet pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and robbery earlier this month.

Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting at Livingston Market shortly before midnight on May 25, 2025.

As WBNS reported, they found the market’s owner, 47-year-old Jehad Alzaben, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Court records obtained by WBNS note that surveillance videos showed Norfleet making purchases inside the store. He then reportedly put on a mask, re-entered the store, and shot Alzaben several times.

The 22-year-old reportedly stole the owner’s gun from his holster and ran.

Norfleet apologized during his sentencing on Thursday.

“I apologize. I messed up,” he said. “Can’t go back from it, but I’m going to fix my mistakes.”

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