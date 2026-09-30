Man gets life sentence for strangling Ohio art teacher to death

COLUMBUS — A man has been sentenced for murdering an Ohio art teacher and mother of two.

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Jason Palmer, 38, was sentenced to life in prison this week, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

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A jury found Palmer guilty of murder, strangulation, and domestic violence in the death of Columbus City Schools art teacher Rachel Prince earlier this month.

Prince, 46, was found unresponsive on the bedroom floor of a Columbus apartment in July 2025. Her mother and sister found her after receiving no response at the door and forcing their way in.

Court records obtained by WBNS stated that Palmer was her boyfriend.

Investigators said the night before she was found, Palmer had strangled Prince to death. He then moved her body into the bedroom and later ran from the apartment.

Palmer will have the chance at parole after 15 years.

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