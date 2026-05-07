Man gets more than 2 decades in prison for deadly Dayton stabbing

DAYTON — A Dayton man convicted of a deadly stabbing has learned his sentence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Larry Hall, 38, was sentenced to 23-27 years to life in prison, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

A jury found Hall guilty last month of two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault in connection with the death of 32-year-old Isaiah Hudson.

As previously reported, Hudson’s body was found on Sept. 23, 2023, at the 1900 block of Gettysburg Avenue with multiple stab wounds.

DNA and video surveillance evidence led investigators to identify Hall as the suspect in the stabbing.

Prosecutors said he took a Greyhound bus to Indiana after the stabbing. That’s where he was arrested.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]