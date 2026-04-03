Man gets over 50 years in prison for shooting at Ohio officers

MARYSVILLE — A man who shot at Marysville police officers last May has learned how long he’ll be in prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dustin Ohm was sentenced on Friday to 58 to 63 years in prison, with 54 years being mandatory, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Ohm previously pleaded guilty to eight of nine charges he was facing, including attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault. One count of failure to comply with law enforcement was dismissed.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers were called to a domestic dispute on White Oak Court in the early morning hours of May 30, 2025.

When they got to the scene, they found the suspect, later identified as Ohm, and interacted with him.

During the interaction, Ohm got into his truck, drove through the yard, and refused to get out of his truck.

In body camera video obtained by WBNS, Ohm can be heard telling the officers, “This is not gonna end well. I didn’t do [expletive]” and “Shoot me. Kill me.”

He then revved his engine as if to leave. A Marysville sergeant tried to deploy her taser on him. As she approached the truck, Ohm shot at her several times.

The sergeant was hit with the window glass that had been fragmented by the shot.

WBNS reported that Ohm fired shots at three officers on the scene, who returned fire.

Ohm, who hit multiple vehicles while driving away from the scene, was chased by deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office onto U.S. 33. He later stopped in a median.

When he got out of his truck, Ohm was armed with a handgun and ignored commands from deputies.

Ohm fired his handgun, hitting himself. Court records obtained by WBNS added that officers shot him eight times.

In August, Ohm was supposed to return to a rehab facility after an appointment at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, but instead walked away from the area. WBNS reported that he was later found hiding in a van at a family member’s house.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group