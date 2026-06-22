Man gets prison time for crash that killed 37-year-old on 4th of July

KETTERING — A Waynesville man has learned how long he’ll be in prison for causing a crash that killed a 37-year-old man on the Fourth of July last year.

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Keith Zartman, 53, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sentencing came after he took a plea deal last month, pleading guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

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The deadly crash happened in the 4200 block of Marshall Road just before 7 a.m. on July 4, 2025.

As previously reported, doorbell camera video from a neighbor shows a gray truck running off the road and smashing into a tree in a yard.

The driver of that truck, 37-year-old Tadeo Gatewood, died on the scene.

After the crash, the doorbell video shows a white truck shortly after turning left. News Center 7 noticed white paint scraped onto the driver’s door of the gray truck.

Zartman was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado.

He initially pleaded not guilty to his charges in November 2025, but changed his plea a few weeks before his jury trial was scheduled to begin.

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