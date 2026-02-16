Man hit by 2 cars in Dayton; Investigators asking for witnesses, information

DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the public’s help with an ongoing investigation into a serious hit-and-run crash.

Nathan Cunningham was hit by two vehicles near the 4600 block of Hoover Avenue on Aug. 14, 2025, at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department.

He was seriously injured in this crash.

The first car involved left the scene without stopping, the spokesperson said.

Initial reports indicated that Cunningham was only hit by one car; however, new evidence confirms that two cars were involved in the crash.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or can identify the cars involved to contact Detective Metzler at (937) 333-1359.

This crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit.

