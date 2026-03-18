Man hit by truck while working underneath broken-down vehicle on road

LOGAN COUNTY — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck in Logan County on Tuesday night.

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The crash happened on County Road 9 in Rushcreek Township shortly before 11 p.m., according to a crash report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

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A 56-year-old Kenton man was on the ground, working underneath his vehicle to try to get it to start, when he was hit by a Ford pick-up truck that had swerved to miss hitting the vehicle.

The report indicated that the man’s vehicle did not have any flashing or steady burn lights activated before the crash.

After hitting the man, the truck then hit a Honda that was parked in front of the broken-down vehicle.

The man who was hit was taken to Grant Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

There was a 30-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy in the Honda at the time of the crash. The boy was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital to be evaluated for a possible injury.

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