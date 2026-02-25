Man hit, killed by car on interstate in Ohio

OHIO — A man was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 90 in northern Ohio on Tuesday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The crash happened on I-90 West near the Cleveland border around 10 p.m.

Authorities said Keith Hicks was pronounced dead on scene, WOIO-19 reported.

Bratenahl police said Hicks was walking along the westbound lanes when a car hit him.

The driver who hit Hicks returned to the scene, WOIO-19 reported.

Police interviewed the driver and impounded the car involved.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

