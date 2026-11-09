Man hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Richmond

RICHMOND — A man is dead after being hit by a truck in Richmond over the weekend.

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The crash was reported around 7:43 p.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of West National Road, according to the Richmond Police Department.

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A preliminary investigation revealed that 55-year-old Timothy Pickering, of Richmond, was walking northbound on W. National Road when he was hit by an eastbound 2018 GMC Sierra truck.

Pickering was taken to Reid Health, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the GMC, 60-year-old Robert Tate, was arrested on the preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated causing death, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed it or who has information on it is asked to contact Sergeant Ridgway at (765) 983-7247.

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