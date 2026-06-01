Man hospitalized after being bitten by snake in Greene County

XENIA TOWNSHIP — A man wound up in the hospital after a snake bit him in Greene County over the weekend.

He said he was walking in a wooded area when this happened.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to the victim’s girlfriend and talked to first responders. He’ll have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that prompted emergency crews to respond to the scene.

“911, what’s the location of your emergency?” a dispatcher asked.

“Um, I was outside, and I got bit by a rattlesnake,” the caller said.

The call came from a house along Robert Lane in Xenia Township.

Firefighters showed up to find what the chief described as “injuries consistent with a snake bite.”

“Subject gave the description of a rattlesnake, but that was not able to be confirmed. There was no snake that was found on the site.” Xenia Twp. Fire Department Chief Greg Beegle said.

Beegle said they took the victim to the hospital as a precaution.

The victim’s girlfriend told News Center 7’s John Bedell that he’s going to be okay, but he’s still in the hospital with swelling on his right hand near his thumb.

She said they were walking in a wooded area near the house when he saw a snake. He tried to pick it up with a stick to take a picture, but it bit him.

“Alright. And you’re sure it was a rattlesnake?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yeah, it rattled. I don’t know if it was like a wild one here, but it didn’t look like it was native here,” the caller replied.

Brett Beatty with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife office in Xenia Township said there are two species of rattlesnakes native to Ohio.

Both are considered endangered.

“Really, anything’s possible, but I would say highly unlikely for it to be a wild rattlesnake,” Beatty said.

Sheriff’s deputies referred the case to the ODNR wildlife officers.

The fire chief confirmed that ODNR did not find any snake in the area.

Beatty shared what people should do if they spot a snake in the wild in Ohio.

“Enjoy from afar. Really, you should do that with really any wildlife, right, see them, enjoy them, observe them. You know, take some pictures right and then just leave them be and give them their space and they’ll leave you alone if you leave them alone,” Beatty said.

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