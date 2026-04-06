Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle, shot in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot and reportedly hit by a vehicle.

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News Center 7 previously reported that officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road after 11:30 p.m.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a female caller can be heard saying, “There’s a dude shot in the road.”

She quickly followed with, “They’re shooting again... they’re shooting at our cars.”

When officers got to the scene, they found a 33-year-old victim.

An investigation revealed that a suspect used a vehicle to hit the man, who was on a bicycle. After that, the suspect confronted, hit, and shot him.

A 34-year-old man in another vehicle saw the man on the ground near the bicycle and thought the suspect had just hit the victim, so they used their vehicle to block the suspect’s vehicle from leaving the scene.

At that point, the suspect reportedly got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the concerned citizen, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

The man was not hit, but moved their vehicle out of the way.

The 33-year-old man who was shot was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later located the suspect vehicle, but did not immediately confirm if a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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