Man hospitalized after early morning stabbing in Dayton

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok creator was killed in a crash in Alabama.

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a reported stabbing that happened in Dayton on Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive in Dayton around 5:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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A man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 is working to learn the extent of the man’s injuries and if there is a suspect.

We will continue to follow this story.

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