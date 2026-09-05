Man hospitalized after early morning stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a reported stabbing that happened in Dayton on Saturday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive in Dayton around 5:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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A man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the dispatcher.
News Center 7 is working to learn the extent of the man’s injuries and if there is a suspect.
We will continue to follow this story.
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