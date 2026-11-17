DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after a reckless driver caused a crash in Dayton over the weekend.

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The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Riverside Drive and Lawn Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to Dayton Police, the at-fault driver was traveling north on Riverside Drive in the right lane when it drove up directly behind a Chevrolet Geo Prizm.

The driver of the Geo Prizm, a 42-year-old male, told police that the at-fault driver got into the left lane and swerved toward him appearing that the vehicles might collide.

The driver stated he braked suddenly to avoid an accident, then sped up to get away from the at-fault driver

The driver of the at-fault vehicle then drove up behind the Geo Prizm very quickly, appearing that they might rear-end it.

The driver of the Geo Prizm reportedly lost control while trying to avoid a collision, drove over the raised median, drove across the southbound lanes, and went off the left side of the road.

The Geo Prizm then struck the edge of a driveway, drove into the grassy field, overturned, struck a tree, then drove over the curb and onto Lawn Street.

The at-fault driver did not stop and properly identify themselves as required by law, according to Police.

The driver of the Geo Prizm was taken to an area hospital with a suspected minor injury.

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