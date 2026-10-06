Man hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

Man hospitalized after shooting in Dayton Stock photo of an ambulance. (PBNJ Productions/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

DAYTON — A man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday.

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Around 1:35 p.m., officers and medics responded to the area of Helena Street and Riverside Drive on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The sergeant confirmed that police located a man who had been shot in the foot.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

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