Man hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday.
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Around 1:35 p.m., officers and medics responded to the area of Helena Street and Riverside Drive on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The sergeant confirmed that police located a man who had been shot in the foot.
The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.
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