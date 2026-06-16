Man hospitalized with serious injuries after electric scooter accident

DAYTON — One person was seriously injured after a crash involving an electric scooter on Saturday morning.

Crews were called to Webster and Third Streets around 2 a.m., according to a crash report.

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The 36-year-old man who was riding the scooter was traveling East on Third Street when he lost control at the Webster Street intersection.

The man was ejected from the scooter and collided with the street, according to the report.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

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