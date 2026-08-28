Man identified in deadly shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said 65-year-old Ellis Lucas has been identified as the man who was shot in Dayton on Wednesday night.
Officers said a suspect was identified and taken into custody.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As previously reported, officers and medics responded to the first block of Trenton Street around 9:46 p.m. on Aug. 26
When officers arrived, they found Lucas lying on the floor of a home who had been shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
- OA Country Music Festival announces new location
- Teen dies from injuries suffered in crash on SR 49 in Clayton
- PHOTOS: Lunar Eclipse in the Miami Valley
Lucas was taken to a local hospital, where he was initially in stable condition after being shot multiple times, according to Dayton police.
Police said a short time later, his condition significantly got worse, and he was rushed into surgery, where he died.
A man has been taken into custody; police have not formally identified him.
People gathered on Trenton Street Friday to remember the victim.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]