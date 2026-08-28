Man identified in deadly shooting in Dayton

A 65-year-old man is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night.

Suspect in custody in deadly shooting of 65-year-old man

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said 65-year-old Ellis Lucas has been identified as the man who was shot in Dayton on Wednesday night.

Officers said a suspect was identified and taken into custody.

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As previously reported, officers and medics responded to the first block of Trenton Street around 9:46 p.m. on Aug. 26

When officers arrived, they found Lucas lying on the floor of a home who had been shot.

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Lucas was taken to a local hospital, where he was initially in stable condition after being shot multiple times, according to Dayton police.

Police said a short time later, his condition significantly got worse, and he was rushed into surgery, where he died.

A man has been taken into custody; police have not formally identified him.

People gathered on Trenton Street Friday to remember the victim.

We will continue to follow this story.

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