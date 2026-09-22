Man identified as victim in Huffman Avenue shooting death

DAYTON — This case is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department

The Montgomery County Coroner has identified a man who was found shot to death in the 100 block of Huffman Avenue on Monday.

Police said Braden Junkins, 34, of Dayton, was found with a gunshot wound.

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According to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Huffman Avenue around 4:35 p.m. Monday after getting a report of a person being shot.

Officers arrived and found Junkins with a gunshot wound and provided aid till medics arrived.

Junkins was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Lt. Sheldon said officers were able to find several people of interest inside a nearby home.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County jail on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Officers also said a 37-year-old woman was arrested for obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Detectives with the homicide unit are investigating. The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

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