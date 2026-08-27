Man indicted on 20 counts following discovery of ex-girlfriend’s remains

The man arrested during a standoff and search that resulted in the discovery of human remains at a Kettering home is now in jail.

WATCH: Police wade through trash to find standoff suspect hiding under safes in Kettering home

KETTERING — A man has been formally charged in connection with the discovery of the remains of his ex-girlfriend at a Kettering home.

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Shane Smith was indicted on Thursday on 13 counts of gross abuse of a corpse, five counts of tampering with evidence (alter/destroy), and two counts of tampering with evidence (make/present).

The charges are in connection with the remains of Nicole Slusser that were found in the backyard of a home on Mini Court in June 2025.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Smith was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Mini Court in Kettering on June 17, 2025.

Police first responded to the home around 8:45 a.m. in connection with a search warrant related to a missing person, Slusser.

Slusser’s ex-boyfriend, Smith, was identified as a person of interest in her case.

Nearly 10 hours after police arrived on the scene, Smith was found inside the home, hiding in a closet under safes.

During a search of the home, officers found a firearm, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

While detectives were searching the property, human remains were found in the backyard.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed in June 2026 that the remains were Slusser’s.

Smith, Shane Jacob (10/11/1984) Smith, Shane Jacob (10/11/1984) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 25-007512 on 06/20/2025 at 1:42 PM. Third Degree Felony - Strangulation (Pending); Fifth Degree Felony - Obstructing Official Business (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

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